“We used to go at each other with machetes”

krone.at: To wrap things up: You’re 30 years old now, which is certainly not old for a professional soccer player, but I think we both know that you have fewer years left in your career than you’ve already had. Do you have any concrete plans regarding how long you want to keep playing and what comes next?

Baumgartner: No, not really! Here at Cracovia, I still have a two-year contract and then an option year—we’ll see how things develop... [pauses briefly] Of course , the end of my career is getting closer and closer—there’s no question about that—but I think I still have a few years left in me. But I’ve since completed a degree in Business Administration and Sports, so I have an MBA. The business side of soccer would still appeal to me to some extent, though more in the direction of a sports director—but I can also imagine a life without soccer quite well, to be perfectly honest… [hesitates briefly] As a soccer player, you have a very nice life, but it doesn’t always have only advantages: family celebrations like weddings and so on, which, after all, take place on weekends, are something you can’t attend very often. But okay, compared to how well off we generally are, those are really minor drawbacks.