Trump Courting Votes

The U.S. president is clearly trying to score points with his voters. The rise in diesel prices is causing considerable discontent among the public ahead of the U.S. congressional elections on November 3. He conveniently omits the fact that Trump himself, in particular, contributed to this with his attack on Iran. As a result of his war, diesel prices in the U.S. have risen by 67 percent since the end of February. Trump’s Republican Party fears it will be punished for this at the polls and lose its congressional majority.