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"Krone" poll shows:

Kickl is already stronger than the entire three-party coalition

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11.10.2026 06:30
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl connects better with voters than the other parties—and not just in the ...
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl connects better with voters than the other parties—and not just in the beer tent, as seen here at the morning beer gathering in Hartberg.(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Von Nikolaus Frings

Following the crisis in the SPÖ, the coalition is teetering on the brink. A new “Krone” poll shows: Nearly two-thirds already see damage resulting from this, state governors face “punitive elections”—and only 51 percent are still opposed to early elections.

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The coalition partners didn’t even try to hide it: Austria’s first three-party government was formed to prevent election winner Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) from becoming chancellor. But the turquoise-red-pink bulwark against the “Blues” has long since begun to crumble.

A poll commissioned by the “Krone” and conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD) now shows that, in a hypothetical National Council election, Kickl would attract more voters than the three coalition partners combined (see chart below).

“Three governing parties have a lower percentage than the FPÖ alone—that’s all you need to know about the state of this coalition,” explains IFDD Director Christoph Haselmayer.

Babler did lead the SPÖ back into the government—but also to a support level of just 13 percent.
Babler did lead the SPÖ back into the government—but also to a support level of just 13 percent.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Two-thirds see political damage
The poll data shows that the SPÖ’s recent identity crisis surrounding Andreas Babler’s gradual departure would cost all governing parties votes. Sixty-five percent—nearly two-thirds of those surveyed—perceive political damage, which is reflected in the numbers:

  • ÖVP Plummets Again: The ÖVP, which had recently stabilized at over 20 percent in the polls, has fallen back below the 20-percent mark. Compared to the National Council election, the ÖVP’s decline already stands at seven percentage points.
  • NEOS alsolose ground: The “Pinks” have also lost two percentage points.
  • Red Behind Green: Due tothe SPÖ’s current weakness, there is plenty of room on the left again. This benefits the Greens in particular; they would overtake the Reds on the left.
  • KPÖ in the National Council: But the Communists are also benefiting from the current situation; with five percent, they would currently make it into the National Council.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

In any case, following the SPÖ chaos, the question arises as to when the next National Council elections will take place. As reported, some in the ÖVP are already considering an election date in late January.

State leaders now warn of “punitive elections”
The decision is likely to rest with the powerful ÖVP state leaders in Tyrol, Lower Austria, and Upper Austria. And they should think this through carefully. 61 percent said that the federal government’s performance would influence their voting behavior in the next state elections. 72 percent even expect that the state leaders will be punished for federal politics.

Only a razor-thin majority opposes new elections
ÖVP leader Christian Stocker merely stated in an interview with the “Krone” that he does not see new elections “at this time.” Austrians, too, are not exactly clear in their views. Only 51 percent—the smallest possible majority—of those surveyed oppose them. 44 percent are in favor, and five are undecided. New elections would be most popular among voters for the Blue and Green parties…

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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