Kickl is already stronger than the entire three-party coalition

Only a razor-thin majority opposes new elections

ÖVP leader Christian Stocker merely stated in an interview with the “Krone” that he does not see new elections “at this time.” Austrians, too, are not exactly clear in their views. Only 51 percent—the smallest possible majority—of those surveyed oppose them. 44 percent are in favor, and five are undecided. New elections would be most popular among voters for the Blue and Green parties…