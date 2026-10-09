Rapid Replenishment of Flu Vaccines Is Underway

Pediatricians and Gynecologists First

Delivery of the new doses is set to begin next week, and most of them are expected to be in pediatricians’ and gynecologists’ offices by the end of October. The goal is to be able to offer vaccinations primarily to young children, pregnant women, and other at-risk groups. In coordination with the states, smaller quantities will also go to primary care physicians. Flucelvax is produced in cell culture rather than in chicken eggs and is approved in the EU for adults and children six months and older.