"Krone" Live Updates
SPÖ on the Hunt for a Leader: Minister Makes Headlines
Red D-Day: Things have been heating up at the federal SPÖ since 2 p.m. Two summits with all state party leaders in Vienna are set to decide the leadership issue. The end of Andreas Babler’s tenure as Vice Chancellor and SPÖ leader appears to be sealed. The “Krone” live ticker keeps you updated on the latest developments.
The day’s key events so far:
- All nine state leaders are currently in consultation. At 4 p.m., the real discussion will begin at a Vienna hotel—with Babler in attendance.
- As two “Krone” sources confirmed, Babler will step down from both of his offices (SPÖ federal party leader and Vice Chancellor).
- Names that had been circulating—such as Markus Marterbauer, Peter Kaiser, Eva-Maria Holzleitner, and Doris Bures—all declined in advance. Holzleitner would like to see a woman at the helm of the Social Democrats.
- “If the Social Democrats fail to make a quick decision on party leadership, they’ll go down in history as Kickl’s best accomplices,” writes “Krone” editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann in his commentary.
- FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl, on the other hand, is celebrating at the Hartberg Oktoberfest and mocking the SPÖ leadership: “Kreisky is turning in his grave!”
The “Krone” live ticker to follow along:
“The only thing I can rule out is that Michael Ludwig and Hans Peter Doskozil will go out for dinner together afterward,” said a top SPÖ official ahead of the showdown. The phones were—and still are—ringing off the hook among the SPÖ leadership across Austria.
Babler out, Zeiler in? In the federal capital, the SPÖ’s power center, the course had already been set on Saturday in the city party committees. Andreas Babler can’t be the one anymore, and his challenger Gerhard Zeiler can’t be either—that was the outcome of the discussions. With the showdown looming, this still leaves a lot up in the air. The “Krone” has been asking around: Currently, five names—and two models—are the most realistic contenders for the office of vice chancellor and the SPÖ leadership.
Dual leadership? Vienna’s preferred solution ? Although both Finance MinisterMarkus Marterbauer and the SPÖ’s women’s affairs chief and Minister for Women’s Affairs, Eva-Maria Holzleitner, denied wanting to take on the roles of vice chancellor and SPÖ leader, behind the scenes, plans for exactly that are still being worked out. The dual leadership model would be easy to implement, as Babler could, under Section 60 of the SPÖ bylaws, effortlessly delegate management responsibilities to one of his deputies—which would apply to Holzleitner. Marterbauer, who, as is well known, wants to focus on his health for now, could in the meantime—without too much additional effort—help stabilize the SPÖ within the government.
If Marterbauer and Holzleitner stick to their “no,” the same division of offices could also be considered—and pushed through—with Transportation Minister Peter Hanke as vice chancellor and parliamentary group leader Philip Kucher.
The Ministry of Media, which will become vacant due to Babler’s departure, could then potentially be filled by former ORF Director General Alexander Wrabetz. However, if Marterbauer and Holzleitner did not mean their denials so seriously after all, this option would also have to be supported by the states—and for them, the model is likely “too left-wing” politically. In addition, a position would still have to be found for Babler that allows for the desired “face-saving exit.”
Option: Swap of Offices: InSPÖ circles outside Vienna, another reshuffle is therefore gaining popularity. It appears acceptable to all nine federal states—and would serve as a sort of “golden handshake” for Babler.Doris Bures, the Third President of the National Council and grande dame of the SPÖ, could take over both of Babler’s offices—and Babler could move to the National Council Presidium. “Given her standing, Bures would be unstoppable and certainly the preferred solution for the states—if she’s willing. Babler would even formally move up in rank, earn a similar salary, and surely accept the offer gratefully,” an insider told the “Krone.” The catch: Bures, too, had actually declined the offer initially. However, if the states were to plead with her, she might be willing to lead the party from the National Council Presidium—at least on an interim basis—until “other solutions” are found.
A familiar new name: Incidentally, a new name has also surfaced on the sidelines of the current debate—though he has often been considered as a top candidate within the SPÖ in the past: Carinthia’s former governor,Peter Kaiser. He is reportedly well-regarded by everyone in the party and could organize an orderly transition, according to the “Krone.”
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