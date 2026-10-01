Rules at a Glance
Gas Prices, E-Mopeds, Packages: What’s New Starting Today
As of today, Thursday, October 1, several changes have taken effect. These include the fuel price cap, the package tax, new regulations for e-mopeds, and a “right to repair” for household appliances and cell phones. The “Krone” provides an overview.
The fuel price cap is initially set to remain in effect until November 30. It consists of a 6.7-cent reduction in the mineral oil tax and a 3.5-cent cap on the margin per liter. This results in a lower value-added tax. According to the federal government, fuel prices are expected to drop by a total of more than 12 cents per liter. On Wednesday, the Austria-wide median price, according to E-Control, was 2.252 euros per liter for diesel and 1.944 euros per liter for premium gasoline. Prices have recently risen again.
The “Krone” gas station check shows affordable places to fill up in your area:
While the fuel price cap is intended to ease the burden on the public, those who order products online must pay a new tax—the package tax. The tax amounts to two euros per package or order (depending on the retailer); including sales tax, this adds up to 2.40 euros. This affects mail-order companies with annual sales of more than 100 million euros. In Austria, this applies to 16 major online retailers and online marketplaces—including Amazon, Temu, and Zalando—as well as 4,000 businesses that sell through large marketplaces.
Another change that takes effect for consumers as of today, Thursday, is the so-called “right to repair.” This means the EU Goods Repair Directive now applies to many household appliances and cell phones. E-bikes and e-scooters may also be covered. In practice, this means that manufacturers of damaged goods must offer a repair—either free of charge or at a “reasonable price”—even if the warranty period has expired. This obligation does not apply only if a repair is impossible. Depending on the product, this right applies for between seven and ten years from the date the product was last placed on the market. The goal of the directive is to reduce electronic waste and promote sustainable consumption.
As of now, e-mopeds are no longer permitted on bike paths. They must be ridden on the roadway because they have been classified as two-wheeled mopeds. This means that, among other things, the vehicles must be registered for road use, have a license plate, and carry auto liability insurance. Riders are required to wear a helmet and hold a driver’s license. According to the ÖAMTC traffic club, approximately 20,000 private individuals across Austria are affected by the new regulations, primarily older adults and people with disabilities. In addition, many food delivery riders are also affected.
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