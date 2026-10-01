Gas Prices, E-Mopeds, Packages: What’s New Starting Today

Another change that takes effect for consumers as of today, Thursday, is the so-called “right to repair.” This means the EU Goods Repair Directive now applies to many household appliances and cell phones. E-bikes and e-scooters may also be covered. In practice, this means that manufacturers of damaged goods must offer a repair—either free of charge or at a “reasonable price”—even if the warranty period has expired. This obligation does not apply only if a repair is impossible. Depending on the product, this right applies for between seven and ten years from the date the product was last placed on the market. The goal of the directive is to reduce electronic waste and promote sustainable consumption.