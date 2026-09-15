Last resort?
Babler Invites Socialist Ministers to a Crisis Meeting
“Dear all, Andi would like to speak with your bosses tomorrow”: A message with little substance but all the more explosive impact is sending shockwaves through the political landscape. Sender: Andreas Babler’s team. A last-ditch attempt by the SPÖ leader to save the day? Or a rebellion against the vice chancellor’s coalition? The party is trying to calm things down.
One thing is certain: Only the SPÖ ministers and state secretaries are invited—expressly excluding office managers and cabinet chiefs. In other words, the smallest possible group—and, moreover, the party leader’s innermost circle. The invitation does not specify what is to be discussed in the half-hour meeting, except to say that participants should make every effort to attend...
Five possible scenarios:
- Babler yields to internal pressure and announces his resignation as vice chancellor and party leader.
- The coalition partners, the ÖVP and NEOS, are given a stern warning regarding the upcoming reform plans (course corrections, a stronger “red” influence in the coalition).
- The SPÖ leader dissolves the three-party coalition.
- Babler “merely” reshuffles his SPÖ government team.
It’s “just” about presenting the results of the SPÖ executive committee meeting.
Rumors are swirling—what does Babler have in store?
The short notice of the meeting and the selection of participants have political observers anticipating an upheaval—either within the party or within the government. Is the party leader drawing conclusions from the numerous sniper shots coming from the federal states, or does he no longer want to be made the scapegoat in the coalition by the ÖVP and NEOS?
SPÖ tries to calm the situation
A spokesperson from party headquarters told the “Krone”: “This is a meeting that takes place several times a month.” Normally, it would be held before the Council of Ministers, but due to scheduling conflicts, the meeting was moved to the afternoon. “It’s purely about substantive issues,” the SPÖ emphasizes.
Coalition Struggles to Find a Unified Stance on Many Issues
What cannot be denied, however, is that harmony within the three-party coalition has been strained for quite some time. The momentum for reform has stalled; for example, there is still no unified stance onthe plannedfederal public prosecutor’s office, the “new social assistance” program, or military service reform. Most recently, the ÖVP rushed ahead with its own agenda on the sensitive issue of ORF reform, thereby snubbing Media Minister Babler.
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