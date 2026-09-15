Babler Invites Socialist Ministers to a Crisis Meeting

Coalition Struggles to Find a Unified Stance on Many Issues

What cannot be denied, however, is that harmony within the three-party coalition has been strained for quite some time. The momentum for reform has stalled; for example, there is still no unified stance onthe plannedfederal public prosecutor’s office, the “new social assistance” program, or military service reform. Most recently, the ÖVP rushed ahead with its own agenda on the sensitive issue of ORF reform, thereby snubbing Media Minister Babler.