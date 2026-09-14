Charity Tarock
Celebrities Also Played for the Linz Cathedral
With a view of Linz Cathedral, celebrities also played cards on Sunday: Bishop Manfred Scheuer and former Governor Josef Pühringer, together with the association “Pro Mariendom – Upper Austrian Cathedral Building Association,” hosted a charity Tarock event. Nearly 10,000 euros in net proceeds were raised.
As is customary every week, Mass was celebrated last Sunday morning at Linz’s Mariendom. In the afternoon, 189 players gathered at the restaurant pauls steak & veggie—overlooking the cathedral—to play cards in support of its renovation efforts.
Tournament Organized in Cooperation
Bishop Manfred Scheuer and former Governor Josef Pühringer, together with the Pro Mariendom – Upper Austria Cathedral Building Association, in cooperation with the Linz Tarock Academy and the Mühlviertel Tarock Cup, hosted the first-ever charity tournament.
“Tarock is a social game that brings people together. The game embodies a sense of freedom, joie de vivre, and community.”
Bischof Manfred Scheuer
“Almost an obstacle to ordination”
“It’s a social game that brings people together,” Scheuer said in his welcoming remarks. “A person is only fully human when they play,” he quoted Friedrich Schiller. “The game conveys a sense of freedom, joie de vivre, and community.” Not knowing how to play Tarock was almost an obstacle to ordination, he recalled being told during his time at the Petrinum and the seminary.
A former mayor also played
Prominent tarot players, such as former Vice-Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner and former Mayor Franz Dobusch, then answered the call to participate in the charity “Königrufen.” It paid off: Nearly 10,000 euros in net proceeds will help preserve this significant building for future generations.
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