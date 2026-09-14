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Charity Tarock

Celebrities Also Played for the Linz Cathedral

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14.09.2026 17:00
Former Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner also took part in the charity tournament to support ...
Former Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner also took part in the charity tournament to support the renovation of Linz’s Mariendom Cathedral.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Diözese Linz, Einöder)
Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Von Oliver Gaisbauer

With a view of Linz Cathedral, celebrities also played cards on Sunday: Bishop Manfred Scheuer and former Governor Josef Pühringer, together with the association “Pro Mariendom – Upper Austrian Cathedral Building Association,” hosted a charity Tarock event. Nearly 10,000 euros in net proceeds were raised.

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As is customary every week, Mass was celebrated last Sunday morning at Linz’s Mariendom. In the afternoon, 189 players gathered at the restaurant pauls steak & veggie—overlooking the cathedral—to play cards in support of its renovation efforts.

The Linz Mariendom is being renovated to preserve it for future generations.
The Linz Mariendom is being renovated to preserve it for future generations.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)

Tournament Organized in Cooperation
Bishop Manfred Scheuer and former Governor Josef Pühringer, together with the Pro Mariendom – Upper Austria Cathedral Building Association, in cooperation with the Linz Tarock Academy and the Mühlviertel Tarock Cup, hosted the first-ever charity tournament.

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“Tarock is a social game that brings people together. The game embodies a sense of freedom, joie de vivre, and community.” 

Bischof Manfred Scheuer

Bishop Manfred Scheuer is a fan of the game of tarock.
Bishop Manfred Scheuer is a fan of the game of tarock.(Bild: Diözese Linz)

“Almost an obstacle to ordination”
“It’s a social game that brings people together,” Scheuer said in his welcoming remarks. “A person is only fully human when they play,” he quoted Friedrich Schiller. “The game conveys a sense of freedom, joie de vivre, and community.” Not knowing how to play Tarock was almost an obstacle to ordination, he recalled being told during his time at the Petrinum and the seminary.

Former Governor Josef Pühringer (right) with the winners.
Former Governor Josef Pühringer (right) with the winners.(Bild: Diözese Linz)

A former mayor also played
Prominent tarot players, such as former Vice-Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner and former Mayor Franz Dobusch, then answered the call to participate in the charity “Königrufen.” It paid off: Nearly 10,000 euros in net proceeds will help preserve this significant building for future generations. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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