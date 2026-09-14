Celebrities Also Played for the Linz Cathedral

“Almost an obstacle to ordination”

“It’s a social game that brings people together,” Scheuer said in his welcoming remarks. “A person is only fully human when they play,” he quoted Friedrich Schiller. “The game conveys a sense of freedom, joie de vivre, and community.” Not knowing how to play Tarock was almost an obstacle to ordination, he recalled being told during his time at the Petrinum and the seminary.