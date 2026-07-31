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Heat Wave Live Updates

Hotter Than Greece Already by Mid-Morning

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31.07.2026 09:00
The sun is heating up the country. The result is severe drought and the associated risk of ...
The sun is heating up the country. The result is severe drought and the associated risk of wildfires.(Bild: Krone-Collage/APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER, BFV Lienz/FF Matrei)
Porträt von Christine Steinmetz
Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Porträt von Elena Mayrhofer
Von Christine Steinmetz , Franz Hollauf und Elena Mayrhofer

The heat shows no signs of letting up: Today, Friday, temperatures in Austria are expected to rise to a scorching 39 degrees—and even higher in some areas. It will be extremely hot, especially in the eastern lowlands! Dry conditions, a rising fire risk, and health concerns are all part of the picture. All the latest weather updates and warnings are available in the “Krone” live ticker.

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39 degrees and higher! The heat map shows where it could get particularly hot in the coming days:

The day’s top stories in a nutshell:

  • By mid-morning, it was already hotter in Austria than in many southern vacation destinations. Nearly 33 degrees were recorded at 10 a.m. in downtown Vienna—in Athens, the high for Friday is 32 degrees.
  • We’re heading for the hottest July day on record. Just how high the temperatures will climb will become clear this afternoon. In some areas in the east, temperatures could even reach 40 degrees.
  • The ongoing drought is leading to the first water shortagesUpper Austria is already reporting emergency water supplies. 
  • The heat isincreasing therisk of wildfires . On Thursday, a major fire alert was issued in the border region between Upper Austria and Styria. Emergency responders were also called out in East Tyrol
  • During the last heat wave (late June through early July), significantly morepeople died in Europe than is usual for this time of year.
The heat is taking its toll on Austria: drought, the risk of wildfires, and health risks ...
The heat is taking its toll on Austria: drought, the risk of wildfires, and health risks continue to rise.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Christof Birbaumer, APA/ZOE-SOPHIE ZIMMERMANN, FF Siegendorf)

The krone.at Heat Wave Tracker: 

Heat wave expected to last longer than originally thought
On August 8, 2013, Bad Deutsch-Altenburg in Lower Austria broke the 40-degree mark for the first time. At exactly 40.5 degrees Celsius, it is the hottest day on record in Austria’s history. But that record could soon be broken, as the latest models show (see also the Heat Check above).

During the extreme heat wave in June, the capital city of Vienna also reached the 40-degree mark for the first time in history. However, it was already clear back then: It could get even hotter this year. That’s because the next heat wave is currently sweeping across the country with full force.

While Friday had previously been touted as the hottest day of the year, the latest weather models show that this won’t be the peak.

41 degrees forecast for Monday for the first time
On the contrary, a new heat record is expected in Vienna on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to reach 40 degrees. In Austria’s heat hotspot, Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, the thermometer could even climb above the 41-degree mark. For now, GeoSphere Austria has not issued the highest warning level because a cooling-off period was expected over the weekend, but that could now change.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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