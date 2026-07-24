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Argentine Has Had Enough

Lost World Cup Final – Scandal, Now It’s Over

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24.07.2026 09:43
With an inglorious performance following the World Cup final, Nicolas Otamendi bids farewell to ...
With an inglorious performance following the World Cup final, Nicolas Otamendi bids farewell to the national team.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/JUAN MABROMATA, AP/Frank Franklin II)

This international career ends on a bitter note: Argentina veteran Nicolás Otamendi announced after the lost World Cup final against Spain (0–1 in extra time) that he will no longer play for his home country. However, the 38-year-old’s farewell is accompanied by discussions about the performance of the Argentine team—especially after the loss in the final. 

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“Today I have to write the hardest words of my entire career. Ever since I was a little boy, I dreamed of wearing the Argentine national team jersey; it was the greatest privilege soccer has given me. I defended it with all my heart and soul, with pride and an awareness of the responsibility it carries for millions of Argentines,” Otamendi wrote on Instagram, thereby announcing the end of his career as a national team player.

The defender, however, remains under contract with River Plate; prior to that, he played for Manchester City and Benfica, among others. Even before the World Cup, there had been speculation that the 38-year-old might end his international career after the tournament. Now, it’s official. “Fate would have it that my last game was a World Cup final,” said the defender and 2022 World Cup champion. However, his farewell now has a bitter aftertaste due to his team’s performances. 

Conspiracy Theories and Scandals
While the Argentines were dogged by conspiracy theories throughout the tournament—that they were favored by the referees and hadn’t won the closely contested playoff matches solely on their own merit—they also made headlines with their rough style of play and several controversies. 

After coming across as sore losers following their semifinal victory over England—and causing a stir with a controversial political banner—things escalated to the point of physical altercations after their loss to Spain in the final. Leandro Paredes’ chokehold, along with other altercations, marked a sad low point. 

Accusations of “whining” against Spain’s
And Otamendi also drew negative attention. After the match, he confronted Spain’s captain Rodri and snapped at him: “You’ve been whining all week. You and (Aymeric) Laporte—both of you. You don’t do that; you’ve been whining to the referees, my friend.” 

Nicolas Otamendi in the World Cup Final
Nicolas Otamendi in the World Cup Final(Bild: AFP/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

It’s certainly bitter that Otamendi’s illustrious international career—including the 2022 World Cup title and two Copa América triumphs (2021 and 2024)—is ending this way. “To those who still wear this jersey today, I’d like to say something from the bottom of my heart: Never stop believing. There will be setbacks that seem insurmountable, but this jersey always rewards those who defend it with humility, sacrifice, and love,” he says, finding at least a few emotional words to bid farewell.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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