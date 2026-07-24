Lost World Cup Final – Scandal, Now It’s Over

The defender, however, remains under contract with River Plate; prior to that, he played for Manchester City and Benfica, among others. Even before the World Cup, there had been speculation that the 38-year-old might end his international career after the tournament. Now, it’s official. “Fate would have it that my last game was a World Cup final,” said the defender and 2022 World Cup champion. However, his farewell now has a bitter aftertaste due to his team’s performances.