Western Line: Train Cancellations to Continue Through Sunday

Sunday commuters and long-distance travelers, take note! Following the problems of the past few days, an emergency schedule remains in effect on the Western Line. The work will continue at least until midnight on Sunday, as ÖBB announced on Saturday. Here’s what to expect: Railjet Express (RJX) trains, ICE connections to and from Germany, and night trains are running on schedule. Intercity (IC) trains, however, are only running as far as St. Valentin or Linz Central Station.