Signal-box damage as well
Western Line: Train Cancellations to Continue Through Sunday
Train cancellations are expected to continue on the Western Line at least through Sunday evening, according to ÖBB: While the damaged overhead line between St. Valentin and Linz has been repaired, the damaged signal box is still keeping technicians busy.
Sunday commuters and long-distance travelers, take note! Following the problems of the past few days, an emergency schedule remains in effect on the Western Line. The work will continue at least until midnight on Sunday, as ÖBB announced on Saturday. Here’s what to expect: Railjet Express (RJX) trains, ICE connections to and from Germany, and night trains are running on schedule. Intercity (IC) trains, however, are only running as far as St. Valentin or Linz Central Station.
Westbahn Stops at St. Valentin
Meanwhile, Westbahn is running hourly and making an additional stop in St. Valentin. This allows ÖBB passengers to transfer to Westbahn there. Between St. Valentin and Wels, ÖBB and Westbahn tickets are mutually recognized.
We apologize to all affected passengers and thank you for your understanding.
ÖBB zu Oberleitungs-Probleme
For local transit, rail replacement buses have been in service between St. Valentin and Linz Central Station since Thursday evening. These can also be used by long-distance travelers. Freight trains are now also able to travel on the western route again.
Train tickets remain valid longer
Due to the ongoing restrictions, ÖBB has lifted the time-specific restrictions on many tickets. Tickets purchased through July 17 remain valid through July 21. This goodwill policy applies to originally planned trips through July 19 on the section of track between Linz Central Station and St. Valentin. However, this policy does not apply to night trains.
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