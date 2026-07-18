More than 250 juveniles sentenced by the court

Four out of ten convicted juveniles had prior convictions

In Upper Austria, too, the long-term trend cannot be ignored: While 10,183 suspects under the age of 21 were registered in 2016, that number had risen to 11,499 by 2024. Last year, the number fell slightly again to 10,704. However, another figure also shows that action is needed: According to Statistics Austria, 258 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 were convicted in Upper Austrian courts in 2025. The highest number of convictions—119—occurred at the Linz Regional Court, followed by Wels (75), Steyr (40), and Ried im Innkreis (24). What stands out: Four out of ten of these youths already had a criminal record at the time of their trial.