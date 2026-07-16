Drought: First Municipality Cuts Off Drinking Water

In the event of a fire, the rule remains: Turn on the water!

Florian Dormann of the Gaishorn Volunteer Fire Department emphasizes that, despite the nightly shutoffs, no one needs to worry about a shortage of water. “Someone is manning the control panel around the clock and can be called upon immediately in an emergency,” he says in response to a question from “Krone.” In addition, the firefighting plan calls for tanker trucks from neighboring municipalities to provide assistance. “The people in Trieben, for example, have a deep well; they’ll help us out in an emergency.” For the 22-year-old, the situation is unprecedented: “I’ve also spoken with our 80-year-old colleagues—no one can remember a drought like this.”