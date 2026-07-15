Argentina the favorite?
England Star: Fear of a Messi Advantage & a Clash with Tuchel
Is Argentina getting preferential treatment at the World Cup? This debate is one of the most heated so far in the tournament and is gaining new momentum ahead of today’s semifinal against England (9 p.m.). Now, an England legend is also fueling conspiracy theories.
Appearing as an analyst for the British broadcaster BBC, Alan Shearer—the English Premier League’s all-time leading scorer with 260 goals—sharply criticized the numerous refereeing decisions in Argentina’s favor.
England Legend Smells a Conspiracy
The 55-year-old emphasized that “it’s no wonder there are so many conspiracy theories” suggesting that the tournament is being rigged or influenced in favor of superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina. He cited the knockout matches againstEgypt and Switzerland as examples.
Now the former captain of the “Three Lions” fears that England’s World Cup dream could also be dashed by a questionable refereeing decision—triggered by VAR.
I’m a little worried that a referee’s decision or the VAR could cost us the win in the match against Argentina.
Englands Fußball-Legende Alan Shearer
U.S. referee has already officiated several of Messi’s games in the MLS
Breaking news: FIFA has appointed American Ismail Elfath to officiate the spectacular matchup. The 44-year-old, who was born in Morocco and has been refereeing in the American MLS for years, has already officiated several matches featuring Argentina’s superstar Lionel Messi in recent years. Since Messi’s move to Inter Miami, the global superstar and Elfath have crossed paths four times—and each time, the Argentine emerged victorious.
Ongoing Debate Over the “Messi Bonus”
Messi has once again found himself at the center of debate during this World Cup, after he should have received a red card in the very first group stage match against Algeria. This is another reason why Elfath is under particular scrutiny today. Any controversial play could spark new discussions—not least because of the historic rivalry between England and Argentina, as well as the ongoing debate over an alleged “Messi bonus.” For the U.S. referee, the semifinal will thus be the biggest test of his career.
In the current World Cup, the referee has officiated three matches so far, including showing Uruguay’s Agustín Canobbio a red card in the group stage match against Spain.
It’s no wonder there are so many conspiracy theories claiming that the World Cup tournament is being rigged or influenced in favor of Lionel Messi and Argentina.
Alan Shearer über eine mögliche Bevorzugung Argentiniens bei der Fußball-WM.
Recalling Beckham’s Red Card in 1998
Shearer says he wouldn’t be surprised if an English player received a red card in today’s match against Argentina—just as happened in the 1998 World Cup round of 16 against Argentina. Back then, legend David Beckham was sent off for kicking Diego Simeone, who fell to the ground theatrically. Argentina prevailed over the “Three Lions” in a penalty shootout 28 years ago.
Strong Warning to Hothead Tuchel
Shearer therefore warned England head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of today’s match to be on guard against any “games or provocations” on the part of the Argentines. The German is known to be a hothead who repeatedly gets into verbal altercations with opponents or referees right in the middle of the field. Most recently, he even got into a spat with a reporter after the Norway game.
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