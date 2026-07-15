England Star: Fear of a Messi Advantage & a Clash with Tuchel

Ongoing Debate Over the “Messi Bonus”

Messi has once again found himself at the center of debate during this World Cup, after he should have received a red card in the very first group stage match against Algeria. This is another reason why Elfath is under particular scrutiny today. Any controversial play could spark new discussions—not least because of the historic rivalry between England and Argentina, as well as the ongoing debate over an alleged “Messi bonus.” For the U.S. referee, the semifinal will thus be the biggest test of his career.