Historic World Cup Match
Deschamps Surpasses German Coaching Legend Schön!
For a man who has already won the World Cup both as a player and as a coach, it may seem like a minor achievement, but it’s still a career milestone: Didier Deschamps can celebrate France’s 26th World Cup match today since he took over as head coach in July 2012! With this, he has surpassed the long-standing record held by German legend Helmut Schön …
While the German, who died in 1996 at the age of 80, recorded 16 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses in his 24 World Cup matches, the Frenchman, ahead of the kickoff of “Les Bleus’” semifinal against Spain, he had a record of 20 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses.
That said: Strictly speaking, one could argue that Deschamps’ World Cup record should be adjusted by one match. Because of his mother’s death, the 57-year-old had left North America at short notice to attend the funeral. As a result, he was replaced on the bench by his assistant, Guy Stephan, during the final group stage match against Norway …
Deschamps Is Still Missing a European Championship Title
Either way, success has been a constant companion for Deschamps throughout his tenure as “Sélectionneur”: In 2018, France won the World Cup; in 2021, they triumphed in the Nations League; and in 2016, they fell just short of winning the European Championship, losing to Portugal in the final. At the 2022 World Cup, they also lost to Argentina in the final.
Schön also won a World Cup title as DFB coach—in 1974 at the World Cup hosted by Germany. Unlike Deschamps, however, Schön also managed to win a European Championship as coach, in 1972 thanks to a 3–0 victory over the Soviet Union in the final …
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