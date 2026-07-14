Deschamps Surpasses German Coaching Legend Schön!

Deschamps Is Still Missing a European Championship Title

Either way, success has been a constant companion for Deschamps throughout his tenure as “Sélectionneur”: In 2018, France won the World Cup; in 2021, they triumphed in the Nations League; and in 2016, they fell just short of winning the European Championship, losing to Portugal in the final. At the 2022 World Cup, they also lost to Argentina in the final.