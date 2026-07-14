Birgit Zamulo: “Should I Wait for Death?”

The play is also about love. You’ve been through a lot yourself—you’ve been married eight times.

Yes, that seems completely abstract to me even today. But I’ve always thrown myself into love with heart and soul. I wanted it all: the childhood dream of a prince who comes along and with whom you live happily ever after. But when that dream was shattered, I never realized that you have to keep working on a relationship afterward. I never managed to do that. That’s why I’m alone today. But I accept that. It’s all right.