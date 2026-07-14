Neighborhood Dispute in the State’s Smallest Town

Neighbor Feels Her Rights Are Being Violated

Wambacher, who works as a campaign manager for the Neos, also does not hold back in her criticism of ÖVP Mayor Anton Helmberger. She filed a complaint with the Directorate for Internal Affairs and Municipal Affairs: “In my view, the municipality failed to properly review a significant deviation between the project presented during the building permit hearing and the actual construction. It treated the unilateral change as permissible without conducting a new building permit hearing and without once again safeguarding my rights as a neighbor.” Restaurant owner Baldinger shakes his head: “It’s all legal. Instead of the concrete shell, I opted for a container lined with thick insulation wool. For aesthetic reasons, I added wood paneling. The single-slope roof provides space for a solar panel system.”