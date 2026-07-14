Hundreds of thousands of euros
Dispute in the “Bergdoktor” village ends up in court
Dark clouds loom over Hans Sigl’s idyllic TV world—this fall will see a trial between a pair of German siblings who have lived in Ellmau for two decades and the Tyrolean schlager veteran Hansi Kiesler: Hundreds of thousands of euros are at stake.
Lawsuits, arguments, alleged physical altercations—these are terms one wouldn’t expect to find in the sacred land of Tyrol, let alone in the idyllic TV world of Ellmau. For here, where Hans Sigl presides on television, a full-blown dispute is raging within the community...
Trouble in the Tyrolean Paradise
... between the German siblings Carsten and Gabriele Olbrich and the Tyrolean Schlager legend Hansi Kiesler. They have lived in the village of 2,954 residents for 20 years, “We live as Germans in Austria and are heavily discriminated against,” they told *Der Spiegel* about their living situation. The tip of the iceberg (as reported by *Die Krone*) of numerous disputes—including with 70-year-old Kiesler. “They’re terrorizing the whole village,” the man—who bears a certain resemblance to his famous Kitzbühel counterpart—told the *Krone*.
Lawsuit with a High Stakes
He is set to face them in court in Innsbruck in September following a civil lawsuit filed by the couple. “He’s seeking 150,000 euros; they’re seeking 100,000 euros,” he says, referring to the assault charge against him. This was preceded by an argument during a walk with the dog, during which the singer felt his daughter was being threatened and wanted to defend her against the Olbrichs and their four-legged friend.
“Just Some Red Roses” is the title of one of Kiesler’s songs. But there won’t be any in this case—the two sides have dug in their heels. “And if it costs me a few thousand, so be it,” he says. It seems that not even the “Bergdoktor” himself will be able to settle this dispute.
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