Dispute in the “Bergdoktor” village ends up in court

Lawsuit with a High Stakes

He is set to face them in court in Innsbruck in September following a civil lawsuit filed by the couple. “He’s seeking 150,000 euros; they’re seeking 100,000 euros,” he says, referring to the assault charge against him. This was preceded by an argument during a walk with the dog, during which the singer felt his daughter was being threatened and wanted to defend her against the Olbrichs and their four-legged friend.