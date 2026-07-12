Zverev is struggling; Sinner is now serving for the match!

A Scary Moment

In the second set, there were no break points in any service game. In the tiebreak, Sinner played his best tennis, hitting strong serves and returning every shot into the court, and immediately converted his first set point to make it 7–2. In the third set, the action took place almost entirely in the shade, and the slightly cooler temperature suited Sinner’s game. At 3–3, however, he had to fend off a break point. As he did so, Zverev slipped after a drop shot by Sinner, fell to the ground, and clutched his right knee. Sinner ran to the other side to help his opponent up.