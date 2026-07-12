A Top-Notch Final
Zverev is struggling; Sinner is now serving for the match!
This year’s dream men’s final at the classic Wimbledon grass-court tournament lived up to expectations.In front of Princess Kate , Jannik Sinnerdefeated Alexander Zverev in a top-class match that lasted 3 hours and 46 minutes and went to four sets. For the 24-year-old from South Tyrol, it was a successful title defense.
The world’s No. 1 men’s tennis player won the final against the No. 2-seeded German with scores of 6–7(7), 7–6(2), 6–3, and 6–4. For Sinner, it was his fifth Grand Slam title.
Stich remains the last German Wimbledon champion for now
After his first victory in Paris, Zverev was denied a second consecutive title. In addition, the 29-year-old missed out on the first German Wimbledon victory since Michael Stich in 1991.
Sinner’s 11th victory in his 15th match against Zverev
Sinner, on the other hand, can now call himself a two-time champion—just as he did at the Australian Open (2024 and 2025). He also won the US Open in 2024. His only major final losses came in 2025 at the US Open and in Paris. Against the 29-year-old Zverev, it was his 11th victory in their 15th head-to-head match; since the 2023 US Open round of 16, the Italian has won ten times in a row. His most recent victory in their first meeting on grass led to the 24-year-old’s 30th career title.
Strong servers on both sides
The match on Center Court at Church Road was marked by extremely consistent serving from both players. At 4-3, Sinner faced the only break point of the first set but was unable to capitalize on it. The tiebreak was therefore needed to decide the set, and Zverev secured the set lead with a forehand winner to make it 9-7 after just over an hour. It was the only point in the tiebreak where the server did not win the point. Earlier, Zverev had squandered a set point at 6–5 and saved one from Sinner with an ace at 6–7.
A Scary Moment
In the second set, there were no break points in any service game. In the tiebreak, Sinner played his best tennis, hitting strong serves and returning every shot into the court, and immediately converted his first set point to make it 7–2. In the third set, the action took place almost entirely in the shade, and the slightly cooler temperature suited Sinner’s game. At 3–3, however, he had to fend off a break point. As he did so, Zverev slipped after a drop shot by Sinner, fell to the ground, and clutched his right knee. Sinner ran to the other side to help his opponent up.
Zverev Throws His Racket
Zverev was able to continue, but fell behind 3–4 and subsequently lost his serve for the first time. Sinner slipped on the break point at first, but got right back up and won the rally. Zverev threw his racket in frustration. Sinner closed out the set with four straight points, capping it off with his 14th ace. Zverev left the court to compose himself and returned significantly stronger and more consistent. Midway through the set, however, the favorite managed to seal the deal.
Sinner converted his first match point
French Open champion Zverev, who had never advanced past the round of 16 at the All England Club in London, managed to fend off two break points with strong serves at 3–3, but was powerless against a powerful forehand on the third attempt. Sinner didn’t let that advantage slip away; he earned his first match point during the most spectacular rally of the entire match and thus ended the contest. Sinner demonstrated that it’s possible to win the grass-court highlight without having previously competed in an event on this surface.
Kate turned heads in green
Once again this year, Prince William and Princess Kate attended the Wimbledon final with their children, George and Charlotte.
After wearing red on Saturday, the Princess of Wales appeared at Sunday’s men’s final in a green dress —matching the grass on Center Court—featuring sophisticated draping at the waist and a cape detail.
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