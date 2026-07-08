“Treated unfairly!” Egypt Files a Complaint

Uzbek Tantashev let the game get too rough

Referees do not provide explanations afterward; they are not allowed to speak publicly during the tournament. That is reserved for Pierluigi Collina. FIFA’s head of refereeing has instructed referees to let the game flow whenever possible. Some referees interpret this rule rather overzealously. Perhaps the most extreme example is the Uzbek Ilgiz Tantashev, who caused a lot of head-shaking during the France vs. Paraguay match. Although the South Americans attacked the superior French team with punches and kicks far beyond what is permitted, they made it through the round of 16 without receiving a single yellow card. “That was the worst performance of this World Cup,” said former German referee and TV analyst Patrick Ittrich.