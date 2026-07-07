“Revenge” at the World Cup: Soccer World Celebrates the U.S. Exit

In the starting lineup after being cleared to play

There had been a lot of commotion leading up to the match. Despite his red card in the Round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun was allowed to play against Belgium and even started the game. Following a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the red-card suspension had been suspended on probation. This sparked anger and bewilderment among fans and experts.