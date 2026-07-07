Tears for the Hosts
“Revenge” at the World Cup: Soccer World Celebrates the U.S. Exit
Looking at international press reactions following the U.S.’s World Cup exit, one thing is clear: the soccer world is feeling a certain sense of satisfaction. Previously, the controversy surrounding striker Folarin Balogun and U.S. President Donald Trump’s interference had caused quite a stir.
The U.S. is out! Despite the reprieve granted to star striker Folarin Balogun, the World Cup host, Belgium, suffered a clear and decisive 1-4 defeat. In Seattle, bitter tears flowed among the U.S. stars; their big dream had been shattered after the loss in the Round of 16.
In the starting lineup after being cleared to play
There had been a lot of commotion leading up to the match. Despite his red card in the Round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun was allowed to play against Belgium and even started the game. Following a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the red-card suspension had been suspended on probation. This sparked anger and bewilderment among fans and experts.
No wonder many are now speaking of a sense of satisfaction following the U.S.’s World Cup exit. “Belgium avenges the soccer world,” reads the headline in “Bild” in bold letters. The “Daily Mail” notes: “The U.S. is out despite Trump’s intervention!” And “Blick” sums it up: “Even the pardoned Balogun can’t save the U.S.”
,the most controversial World Cup player, failed to make an impactIn fact, the forward was a non-factor in the U.S. game. The 25-year-old Monaco striker was barely able to make an impact on offense and was practically taken out of the game entirely by Belgium’s defense.
Perhaps Trump’s interference in the World Cup backfired after all. It almost seemed as if his intervention had served as extra motivation for the “Red Devils.” Belgium now faces top favorite Spain in the quarterfinals. Let’s hope that the focus returns to the game itself...
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