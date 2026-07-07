World Cup Scandal: Now England Is Also Considering an Appeal!

After a hard tackle with his foot outstretched, England’s Jarell Quansah was shown a red card (54th minute) following a VAR review in the Round of 16. The Three Lions heroically secured a 3-2 victory in Mexico City while down a man, after which the Leverkusen player would now, of course, be suspended for Saturday’s quarterfinal (11 p.m. CEST) against Norway. Would be! Because, as the world knows following the World Cup scandal surrounding the pardon of U.S. forward Balogun, a sending-off no longer necessarily results in a suspension. Here are Trump’s statements regarding Balogun’s sending-off and his intervention with FIFA President Infantino.