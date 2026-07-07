"Red Card" Against Mexico
World Cup Scandal: Now England Is Also Considering an Appeal!
The World Cup scandal involving Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino—and its consequences—will be far-reaching following the lifting of the suspension against U.S. forward Balogun. No wonder: Now England is also considering filing a protest against a suspension ahead of its quarterfinal match against Norway.
After a hard tackle with his foot outstretched, England’s Jarell Quansah was shown a red card (54th minute) following a VAR review in the Round of 16. The Three Lions heroically secured a 3-2 victory in Mexico City while down a man, after which the Leverkusen player would now, of course, be suspended for Saturday’s quarterfinal (11 p.m. CEST) against Norway. Would be! Because, as the world knows following the World Cup scandal surrounding the pardon of U.S. forward Balogun, a sending-off no longer necessarily results in a suspension. Here are Trump’s statements regarding Balogun’s sending-off and his intervention with FIFA President Infantino.
Tuchel: “Where does this end now?”
England’s national team coach Thomas Tuchel said regarding the World Cup scandal and the rescinded suspension: “Where does this end now? Do we file an appeal when a yellow card isn’t a yellow card? (…) The decision has been made. Who overturns this decision, and when, and on what grounds?”
Media Reports: England Contacts FIFA
Now, English media are reporting that the FA has officially sent a request to FIFA asking whether Jarell Quansah will also be exempt from suspension and be eligible to play against Norway. When asked if captain Harry Kane couldn’t call Donald Trump to get the suspension lifted, Tuchel said: “Maybe. That’s a good start.”
France Requests Annulment of Yellow Card
Meanwhile, France’s national soccer federation (FFF) has requested the annulment of the yellow card issued to Michael Olise, who was cautioned by Uzbek referee Tantashev during the Round of 16 match against Paraguay (1–0) following an altercation with Galarza. However, video footage shows that Galarza dramatically threw himself to the ground without being touched by Olise.
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