World Cup Scandal: Trump Admits to Phone Call with Infantino

Trump: “I know a thing or two about these matters”

“I simply asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul, and I know a thing or two about these matters.” Trump interpreted the incident during the Round of 32 match between the U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina as two “great athletes” colliding and getting tangled up with each other. “This wasn’t a case where someone threw a punch, which, as you know, would be something else entirely.” Trump does not consider the “terrible” referee’s decision to be justified: “That can’t be true!”