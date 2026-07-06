"I know my way around that"
World Cup Scandal: Trump Admits to Phone Call with Infantino
So he really did it! President Donald Trump now admits to having spoken on the phone with FIFA President Infantino regarding the lifting of the suspension of U.S. star player Folarin Balogun at the World Cup. “I spoke with a man who is highly respected—and whose reputation has increased tenfold,” Trump said.
“Trump hasn’t yet confirmed that he actually did it,” Jürgen Klopp had said a few hours ago, toning down his comments slightly in light of the global outrage over the World Cup scandal.
But now it’s official: U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he personally asked FIFA to review the red card given to striker Folarin Balogun amid the controversy! “I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul,” Trump said at a press conference in the Oval Office.
Trump: “I know a thing or two about these matters”
“I simply asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul, and I know a thing or two about these matters.” Trump interpreted the incident during the Round of 32 match between the U.S. and Bosnia-Herzegovina as two “great athletes” colliding and getting tangled up with each other. “This wasn’t a case where someone threw a punch, which, as you know, would be something else entirely.” Trump does not consider the “terrible” referee’s decision to be justified: “That can’t be true!”
Trump didn’t know what a red card meant
FIFA had lifted the suspension of Balogun, who had received a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina after unintentionally landing on the ankle of his opponent, Tarik Muharemovic. Trump said he initially didn’t know what a red card meant. “When I found out, I thought: This can’t be true,” said the 80-year-old, who has never attended a World Cup match but is expected to be in the stadium for the final on July 19 in East Rutherford, near New York.
Will Pochettino field the player who isn’t suspended?
On Tuesday (2 a.m. CEST), the U.S. will face Belgium in the World Cup round of 16; Balogun, who is crucial to the U.S. team, would now be eligible to play again. Will Coach Pochettino field his top scorer, who has three goals so far?
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