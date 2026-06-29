27.5 degrees as the low: That’s never happened before either!

And even today, there is no relief in sight: On Monday, it will once again be sweltering in the east—with temperatures reaching up to 39 degrees. In the far east, temperatures could even reach up to 40 degrees in some areas. At the same time, the risk of thunderstorms is increasing significantly from the west. Locally, there is a risk of heavy rain, gusty winds, and renewed severe weather. The heat is not expected to ease off much until Tuesday night—though it will remain exceptionally warm in the east.