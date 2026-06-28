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Polling closes in sweltering Graz: Now the votes are being counted!
The Graz election is over, and the clear favorite has crossed the finish line first: Mayor Elke Kahr has defended her top spot with the KPÖ, securing 36 percent of the vote and standing a strong chance of remaining at the helm of the city for years to come. The FPÖ has gained slightly, while the other parties have lost ground.
Key Takeaways
- The KPÖ secures a victory as the favorite, leading the competition by more than ten percentage points.
- The ÖVP has managed to hold onto nearly the same result as in 2021 and retains second place.
- The Greens fall well short of their goal of second place but keep the FPÖ in check.
- The FPÖ gains slightly but is unable to improve its ranking.
- The SPÖ continues its downward slide and once again falls short of its goal of securing a seat on the City Senate.
- The NEOS are stuck in a rut and must fight to retain their seats.
- With less than one percent of the vote, the KFG —like the four minor parties—stands no chance.
- Source: ORF/Foresight; see chart below for seat distribution
Showdown Amid Scorching Heat, the World Cup, and Formula 1
At 111 polling stations, voting took place until 4 p.m. for a total of eleven slates (in addition to those currently represented on the municipal council, these include the Democratic Alliance of Austria, the GAZA List, the Pirates, and MFG). Approximately 188,000 Austrians and 37,000 EU citizens were eligible to vote (see chart). It remains to be seen how record-breaking heat, the Formula 1 race in Spielberg, and Austria’s final group-stage match at the World Cup—which took place late at night—will affect voter turnout. In 2021, turnout was only 54 percent.
KPÖ Unchallenged in Polls, but the Race Behind It Could Be Close
The latest polls all place Mayor Kahr in first place—with a result potentially exceeding 30 percent, even surpassing her sensational victory in 2021. The ÖVP, which under Siegfried Nagl achieved results approaching the 40-percent mark, is projected to drop to around 20 percent. The Freedom Party, which most recently hovered just above the 10-percent threshold, was projected to achieve a significantly better result, while the Greens were projected to do worse and the SPÖ even worse.
Coalition drama at least as exciting
Whatever the outcome of the election, the winner must first secure the necessary majority on the municipal council. According to the latest polls, there are no truly realistic coalition options on the table.
Flirtatious banter at the “Krone” roundtable
Even the concluding “Krone” roundtable discussion yielded no new insights into how things might proceed in the next term. An “flirtation” between Hohensinner and Kahr, suggested by FPÖ member Apfelknab, was vehemently rejected; Kampus, for her part, no longer wants to act as a stepping stone for the Kahr/Schwentner duo if her SPÖ once again fails to secure a seat on the City Senate.
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