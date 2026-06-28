Polling closes in sweltering Graz: Now the votes are being counted!

KPÖ Unchallenged in Polls, but the Race Behind It Could Be Close

The latest polls all place Mayor Kahr in first place—with a result potentially exceeding 30 percent, even surpassing her sensational victory in 2021. The ÖVP, which under Siegfried Nagl achieved results approaching the 40-percent mark, is projected to drop to around 20 percent. The Freedom Party, which most recently hovered just above the 10-percent threshold, was projected to achieve a significantly better result, while the Greens were projected to do worse and the SPÖ even worse.