“Nuclear Threat”: Trump Hints at Nuclear Strike

The Strait of Hormuz as a Point of Contention

A centralpointofcontentionin the negotiations is the economically vitalStrait ofHormuz. “Immediately after the signing, the Strait of Hormuz will be OPEN TO ALL,” Trump announced. But Iranian hardliners, in particular, want to prevent exactly that. They demand that Iran not relinquish the Strait of Hormuz as a lever of power. They accuse the Iranian negotiators of making too many concessions to the U.S.