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First photo from the hospital

“The Real Goal”: Message from Baumgartner’s Doctor

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09.06.2026 10:29
Lasse Lempainen posted the first photo of Christoph Baumgartner from the hospital on Instagram.
Lasse Lempainen posted the first photo of Christoph Baumgartner from the hospital on Instagram.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/AFP/JOHN MACDOUGALL, Screenshot/Instagram_lasselempainen)
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Following the injury drama surrounding Christoph Baumgartner, the specialist who most recently operated on the ÖFB player has now spoken out. Lasse Lempainen posted a photo from the hospital on Instagram and included a message for the Leipzig player. 

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The injury Baumgartner sustained while warming up during the dress rehearsal against Tunisia is far more serious than initially thought. The ÖFB player will be sidelined for months and had to undergo surgery in Turku, Finland, performed by specialist Lasse Lempainen. 

The doctor has now also spoken out in an Instagram post. Accompanying a photo showing him with Baumgartner in the hospital, the specialist writes: “Missing a World Cup due to an injury is difficult for any player. We wish Christoph Baumgartner a speedy recovery and a strong return to the field.” 

“Excellent collaboration”
The doctor also thanks the player, his club RB Leipzig, and the ÖFB for their trust and “excellent collaboration,” before sharing a message for Baumgartner: “Getting back on the field is a milestone. Returning to your best form is the real goal!”

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

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However, the 26-year-old will have to wait a few more months for his return. At least he’ll soon be heading back to the U.S. to accompany the ÖFB team as a “good luck charm” during the World Cup. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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