NEOS tells “envious critics” to get over their excitement about UN seat

In her argument, Brandstötter apparently refers to figures from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) from the year 2024. However, concerns about Vienna as a host city are new. While the UN has repeatedly emphasized its desire to “streamline” operations, relocating or closing its headquarters in the Austrian capital has never been on the table—at least not publicly. The only point of contention is who should foot the bill for the UN City, which is in need of renovation. Reportedly, there is already a backlog of investment amounting to several hundred million euros.