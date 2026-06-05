What's in it for us?
NEOS tells “envious critics” to get over their excitement about UN seat
Securing a seat on the UN Security Council has sparked jubilation within the federal government. Reactions are mixed, which particularly annoys NEOS. But the question remains: What does this mean for us?
Austria will once again have a seat at the UN Security Council table for two years starting in 2027. “At a time when the world is reconnecting,” emphasized Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS).Images of the Austrian delegation celebrating in New York went around the world. At the moment of victory, there was no holding back.
Behind closed doors, there is even talk of a “diplomatic Cordoba”—after all, the Republic clearly prevailed over Germany in the tie-breaking vote. True to the motto: We’re somebody again! In uncertain times, Austria wants to continue positioning itself as a diplomatic haven. But not everyone sees it that way.
NEOS focuses on economic factors
Criticism of the budget for Meinl-Reisinger’s election campaign is coming primarily from right-wing circles. Austria’s top diplomat had 20 million euros at her disposal to campaign for votes worldwide. In the past 15 months alone, she is said to have met with representatives from 150 countries—Mozartkugeln, Manner wafers, and apricot jam included. The election was a top priority within the federal government and had been in the works since 2011.
The fact that the victory is now being downplayed is “Peak Austria,” said NEOS MP Henrike Brandstötter angrily: “I am surprised by the lack of patriotism among so many supposed patriots,” the politician stated on Platform X.
“People are even envious within our own country of the non-permanent seat on the UN’s highest body! As a reminder: The bid began 15 years ago, and FPÖ politicians were also actively involved,” Brandstötter, who serves on the Foreign Affairs Committee for her party, wrote, venting her frustration.
Yet the math is simple: A non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council builds trust and, consequently, better economic relations. It is also important to strengthen the UN’s presence in Vienna so that the United Nations does not get the idea to “relocate or shut it down.”
For that reason alone, the effort to secure the seat was “enormously important.” The economic impact of the UN City in Vienna is impressive: “Thanks to the UN in Vienna, there are 1.7 billion euros in economic output per year and 20,000 jobs.” Brandstötter does not wish to “imply a lack of economic knowledge,” so she assumes that these figures are not widely known. Especially “to those who complain that the bid cost a total of 20 million over 15 years.”
Is the Security Council necessary?
- In a new era of national self-interest and complex flashpoints, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the UN to resolve crises diplomatically.
- Despite all the justified criticism and obvious weaknesses, the crucial question is: What would be the alternative?
- Establishing a new, better global organization seems utopian in the current political climate. A return to a world without common “rules of the road” would likely improve nothing.
In her argument, Brandstötter apparently refers to figures from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) from the year 2024. However, concerns about Vienna as a host city are new. While the UN has repeatedly emphasized its desire to “streamline” operations, relocating or closing its headquarters in the Austrian capital has never been on the table—at least not publicly. The only point of contention is who should foot the bill for the UN City, which is in need of renovation. Reportedly, there is already a backlog of investment amounting to several hundred million euros.
Security Council Facing Identity Crisis
The federal government explains the bid in a similar vein in a statement: “We also expect greater global visibility for Vienna as one of the four UN headquarters, as well as for numerous international organizations and congress tourism in Austria, and thereby a contribution to our country’s economic recovery.”
The emphasis on economic policy is obvious, as it will be difficult for Austria to gain much in terms of security policy. The UN Security Council is in the midst of an identity crisis. Major conflicts (Ukraine, Gaza) could not be prevented in the recent past. The body is accused of having become “toothless.”
Power politics within the UN is omnipresent, most clearly in the Security Council. There, the five permanent members (P5)—China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and the United States—have held veto power for 80 years. This structure was a painful compromise designed to bring the major powers on board in 1945.
However, it results in the body being paralyzed, especially in conflicts where a major power is involved. Former Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld once summed up the original purpose of the UN: “The United Nations was not created to take us to heaven, but to save us from hell.”
The organization is failing at this more and more often. A reversal of this trend through Austria’s participation would be a welcome and major surprise...
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