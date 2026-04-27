Non-wage labor costs to drop by billions starting in 2028

Breakthrough on reducing non-wage labor costs

As is well known, the savings are to be made within the ministries themselves. However, the federal government also hopes to generate revenue by extending the bank levy, which the SPÖ in particular had insisted on. In return, the SPÖ relented on the reduction of non-wage labor costs, which had been demanded primarily by the ÖVP and NEOS. The costs for businesses are to be reduced by two billion euros by 2028; this will be achieved through the Family Burden Equalization Fund, which will be partially funded from the budget in the future.