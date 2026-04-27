At Kneissl's house
“They think I’ve completely lost my mind”
The Kremlin-linked trolls Vovan and Lexus (who once tricked Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig) visited former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl at her log cabin in a Russian village—and, amid kitchen chaos and Putin souvenirs, diligently documented what her everyday life in the countryside looks like.
In the clip, Austria’s former minister bravely opens the door to the two comedians. The Russian “pranksters” gained notoriety primarily through their sensational prank calls. Even Vienna’s Mayor Ludwig (SPÖ) fell victim to their schemes: he was duped by a deepfake impersonating Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Wowan and Lexus are also accused of being agents of the Kremlin and the Russian secret service.
But that doesn’t seem to bother Kneissl: She sits relaxed with the two in her cozy but modest kitchen, serving Turkish coffee. On the windowsill next to the table, a picture elegantly framed in gold catches the eye, showing the former minister with Russian President Vladimir Putin at her wedding.
“I left Austria with just two dogs and a suitcase. Who could have known that it would be forever,” says the former politician. And she continues without hesitation: “Some people thought I’d completely lost my mind because I moved to a village. But luckily, I don’t regret ending up here.”
Here’s the video to watch:
“I was completely desperate”
She speaks of a miracle—having had the chance to start life over. Because in March 2022, everything still looked very bleak. Back then, the French Foreign Ministry had forced her landlord to evict her from the apartment.
“I was completely desperate. I thought to myself: Where can I even live now? I didn’t sleep for ten nights,” Kneissl says emotionally. Her dog—Winston the Boxer—ultimately forced her not to give up: “Because of him, I said: Okay, we can’t live in Europe anymore.”
What the former minister appreciates most about animals is that you can’t lie to them. “When I was a minister, the first thing I did was allow dogs and cats in the office. I said anyone who wanted to could bring their pets. That’s why about 15 dogs walked into the ministry in the morning,” she reveals.
What Kneissl Wishes for the Future
In Russia, she now takes her morning and evening walks with her dogs, cats, and ponies. Her chickens provide her with fresh eggs, and a peacock with the unexpectedly luxurious name Salvatore Ferragamo now lives on the property as well.
For the future, Kneissl hopes that the Russian sky will be free of threats. “No drones, no bombs,” she pleads. “May families be able to plan their children’s futures. May young people have the opportunity to travel wherever they want. Because travel is important,” says the former foreign minister.
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