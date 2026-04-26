Controversy over overnight parking fees for electric cars

Not enough info at the station?

“There was no notice at the charging station indicating that a parking fee would be charged,” he says. However, since the station is not operated by EVN, Horst W. cannot receive a refund. In many places, frustration and confusion among electric car drivers are mounting more and more frequently in such cases. Georg Ecker, himself an electric car driver and energy spokesperson for the Green Party, now emphasizes: “Anyone who plugs in their electric car in the evening and charges it overnight is doing exactly the right thing: They’re using charging capacity when demand is low—and thereby sparing the grid.” While fees at public electric charging stations are reasonable during the day, they often force drivers to move their cars at night, rightly causing frustration.