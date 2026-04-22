Vienna hospital treated woman from Lower Austria much better

After six hours, the woman returned home exhausted, only to travel to Vienna the next day—at the urgent urging of a friend—to the Landstraße Clinic (formerly the Rudolfsstiftung). There, unlike in St. Pölten and despite the controversy over non-resident patients, she was professionally admitted, examined, and prepared for surgery the following day, which was highly urgent to avoid the risk of long-term damage. “I’m from Lower Austria. But that didn’t matter when it came to the quick, highly competent intervention by the Vienna healthcare staff,” she says, expressing both deep gratitude and frustration toward the St. Pölten University Hospital.