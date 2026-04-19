Suspect apprehended
After “Bicycle Bank Robbery”: Arrest at Tennis Court
A major breakthrough in the case of the wanted “bike bank robber” in Carinthia: According to information from “Krone,” investigators have reportedly apprehended a suspect (49) – at the “Center Court” in Ferlach.
“Advantage, Police”—under this motto, handcuffs reportedly clicked on a tennis court in Ferlach on Friday. Reason for the targeted police operation: the arrest of the suspected bank robber from Ferlach. As reported multiple times, on March 16, an apparently masked perpetrator robbed the branch amid the Josefimarkt bustle and fled with a large haul (around 200,000 euros)—on a bicycle.
Carinthian investigators ultimately focused on this very bike—though without success until recently. But then, a few days ago, the breakthrough: “Friends called me and asked if that wasn’t my mountain bike in the wanted photos. So I went down to our bike storage room—and sure enough: my mountain bike was gone,” the rightful owner of the getaway bike told the “Krone.”
Raid at home
“That’s my old spare bike, and I hadn’t used it in a while. That’s why I didn’t even notice it was gone.” The Ferlach resident immediately filed a report with the police. As a result, the criminal puzzle gradually came together—and ultimately led to the 49-year-old suspect.
He lived in the same apartment building from whose storage room he had also stolen the two-wheeled getaway vehicle. And so the police struck. After the arrest on the tennis court, a large contingent of investigators moved out to conduct a house and apartment raid in the nearby neighborhood. Whether the stolen money or other evidence was recovered is (still) unknown. But: “Yes, there was a major police operation in Ferlach connected to the bank robbery,” said Rainer Dionisio of the State Police Headquarters.
From talented musician to bank robber
The District Attorney’s Office has also confirmed that a suspect was taken to the Klagenfurt Correctional Facility as part of the investigation. It was not yet clear whether pretrial detention had ultimately been ordered. One thing is certain, however: the music career once aspired to by this native and thoroughly talented Klagenfurt resident has likely come to nothing after all.
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