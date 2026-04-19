After “Bicycle Bank Robbery”: Arrest at Tennis Court

He lived in the same apartment building from whose storage room he had also stolen the two-wheeled getaway vehicle. And so the police struck. After the arrest on the tennis court, a large contingent of investigators moved out to conduct a house and apartment raid in the nearby neighborhood. Whether the stolen money or other evidence was recovered is (still) unknown. But: “Yes, there was a major police operation in Ferlach connected to the bank robbery,” said Rainer Dionisio of the State Police Headquarters.