With tax cuts
FPÖ presents its own fuel price cap
The government is planning a fuel price cap that would lower prices by ten cents per liter. To pass the measure in the National Council, it needs the votes of at least one opposition party. It won’t be the FPÖ, as the party will present its own model at Monday’s special session. The “Krone” has obtained the details of the FPÖ’s plans.
The Freedom Party is proposing radical tax cuts on gasoline and diesel. Under this plan, the CO2 tax would be eliminated entirely and the mineral oil tax would be cut in half. This would result in a reduction of 44 cents per liter of gasoline and 40 cents per liter of diesel.
According to the FPÖ, the cost to the state amounts to 3.4 billion euros for one year. To offset the costs, the Freedom Party proposes ending aid to Ukraine. The Freedom Party’s calculation: On December 18, 2025, the EU summit approved a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine. Austria is liable for approximately 2.4 billion euros based on the EU contribution key (2.65%). This money will never be repaid, making the liability permanent.
“ÖVP Chancellor Stocker must decide whether he would rather pay 2.4 billion euros for Zelenskyy’s war chest or use these 2.4 billion euros of Austrian taxpayer money to cap fuel prices for Austrian drivers,” said FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
The remaining billion euros could be realized by cutting ideological climate and transformation subsidies, as well as through fuel tourism and economic effects.
For Kickl, the three-party coalition’s model is “as so often, a mere placebo and the same old botched job we’ve already seen from the ‘losers’ coalition’ regarding rent prices, electricity prices, and basic foodstuffs.”
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