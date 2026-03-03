One year of government
Automatically saved draft
The big government interview on the first anniversary of the coalition went smoothly for the "cuddly trio." Inflation, the war in the Middle East, and Herbert Kickl were among the topics discussed, and the team also announced a number of reforms.
Just in time for their first anniversary, the three-party government was able to enjoy a few silver linings on the horizon – but these were short-lived: the slight upturn and lower inflation are in danger of being wiped out by the blazing conflagration in the Gulf. In addition, this new war in the Middle East is increasing the threat of terrorism throughout Europe.
However, the conflict surrounding Iran and the associated surge in oil and gas prices only briefly occupied the colorful government trio during their joint interview on ORF. Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), his deputy Andreas Babler (SPÖ), and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (Neos) emphasized that lessons had been learned from 2022 and the effects of the war in Ukraine and that "the energy laws and the price law have created opportunities to counteract rising prices," according to the chancellor, who currently sees "no migration movements" as a result of the attack on Iran.
Neither Stocker nor Babler wanted to give a concrete answer as to when political intervention in the energy sector would take place: "We are still a long way from the price developments seen in 2022," said Stocker. Babler added: "We are looking at this very closely, price caps will come when they are necessary."
According to Andreas Babler, whose party is performing worst in the polls, the reason why the first three-party coalition no longer has a majority after one year is due to "major disappointments with politics" in the past. That is why the government wants to "continue to deliver and get the country back on track," said Babler.
Coalition appears harmonious despite contentious issues
Although the ÖVP, SPÖ, and Neos repeatedly disagree on issues such as military service reform (Babler and Meinl-Reisinger rejected the referendum announced by the chancellor), the question of tripling the bank levy, as the SPÖ leader will demand at his party conference on Saturday, or education issues, the party leaders presented a remarkably harmonious front, with only the Pink Foreign Minister making the odd pointed remark, such as: "It's good that the Neos are in government, otherwise it would be another grand coalition light." Or – referring to the previous coalition: "It makes no sense to take measures to protect the climate while at the same time rewarding climate-damaging behavior with subsidies."
It is the responsibility of the entire state to implement these necessary reforms now. Performance must improve and the apparatus must become more efficient.
Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Neos-Chefin und Außenministerin
However, the coalition mainly emphasized how hard work had been and was being done on the many upcoming reforms in the health sector, pensions, and administration: "Yes, it's a mammoth project," admitted Chancellor Stocker, when asked about the reform partnership with the states, cities, and municipalities. "It is the responsibility of the state as a whole to implement these necessary reforms now. Performance must improve, the apparatus must become more efficient, and in the end, it should all cost less—otherwise, it is not a reform," Meinl-Reisinger added.
Kickl and the government engaged in a long-distance duel
There was also agreement on the double budget, which is intended to bring "stability, predictability, and Austria out of the EU deficit procedure," and on criticism of FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. As leader of the opposition, Kickl has nothing good to say about the government's work in its first year. The FPÖ is calling for new elections, with Kickl specifically expecting them in 2028, as he revealed inan interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.