Coalition appears harmonious despite contentious issues

Although the ÖVP, SPÖ, and Neos repeatedly disagree on issues such as military service reform (Babler and Meinl-Reisinger rejected the referendum announced by the chancellor), the question of tripling the bank levy, as the SPÖ leader will demand at his party conference on Saturday, or education issues, the party leaders presented a remarkably harmonious front, with only the Pink Foreign Minister making the odd pointed remark, such as: "It's good that the Neos are in government, otherwise it would be another grand coalition light." Or – referring to the previous coalition: "It makes no sense to take measures to protect the climate while at the same time rewarding climate-damaging behavior with subsidies."