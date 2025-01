Provincial deputy takes aim at the social partners

It was the usual self-praise that Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) and his deputy Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) announced at the presentation of the government retreat. When Haslauer steps down on July 2, the portfolios will be redistributed. In order for the FPÖ to agree to the smooth handover from Haslauer to Karoline Edtstadler, the ÖVP had to make concessions. So the labor market and the prestigious fire department positions move from the head of the state directly to Svazek.