Historic goal and a legend in the curve!

It was May 17, 2007, a day that holds a very special place in the long history of derbies. Back then, the last duel between Sturm and GAK took place in the Bundesliga for a long time. The clash between the city rivals in round 35 was the penultimate act of a horror season for both clubs. Sturm had been forced to file for bankruptcy in the autumn of 2006, while GAK were hit even harder a few months later: bankruptcy, no license - relegation to the regional league at the end of the season.