Foreclosure on the luxury chalets

New problems for the luxury chalet project in Mittersill am Pass Thurn! On Monday, the Zell am See district court will hold a forced auction of a 600-square-meter plot of land near the chalet village currently under construction. A luxury chalet is also to be built there, but at the moment it is still a meadow. Michael Staininger, co-owner and former managing director of the overall project, owns the majority of the land via a company.