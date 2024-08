The boy who even outdoes Michael Phelps

"Marchons, marchons!" ("Let's march!", goes the French national anthem. These days, it could be rewritten as "Marchand! Marchand!" French swimming hero Leon Marchand is the undisputed superstar of the first week in Paris. As his start approaches in the La Defense swimming arena, it gets really loud, during the races and even more so after the - in the finals - so far always golden touch, the noise becomes deafening.