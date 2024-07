Pharmaceutical heiress with a huge heart for sick children

The call reached Horst Szeli completely unprepared. "I didn't really understand what it was all about at first," smiles the Tyrolean by choice, who founded the "Herzensbrücken Ark" around twelve years ago. A woman on the other end of the line tried to make him believe that his association, which had also won first place at the Krone's Herzensmensch Gala the previous year, was receiving more than half a million euros in donations from pharmaceutical heiress Marlene Engelhorn.