Spider horror: Big fear of little critters

It all starts harmlessly enough. Twelve-year-old Charlotte finds a tiny little spider in an air duct in her run-down apartment in New York, which she promptly adopts. The problem: the supposed pet grows at record speed and develops a murderous appetite for human flesh. To say that director Kiah Roache-Turner's horror shocker "Sting", which opens in cinemas next Thursday, is not for arachnophobes would be a bold understatement.