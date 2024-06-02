Experience at a slower pace
kultkutsch
Elvis and Ronja set a pace that your mind can keep up with: They pull the cultural carriage through Maria Saal and Karnburg.
The carriage rocks gently, the horseshoes clatter rhythmically on the ground, the tarpaulin provides protection from the sun and briefly gives travelers the feeling of setting off as settlers in the Wild West. And we are also heading west: from Maria Saal to Karnburg - on the trail of exciting history.
Our first stop on the culture coach is the Plague Cross in Maria Saal, the largest and most important late Gothic wayside shrine in the country, a magnificently designed arbour dating back to 1523. "We are here on the Tratten, where the strangers, the pilgrims, once gathered and were picked up to go through the Plague Cross to the cathedral," says Ingrid Hinteregger, who provides the historical introduction to the culture coach tour in her Zollfelder Dirndl.
The path of the dukes
"Where the plague cross now stands is where the Carinthian dukes used to walk past the Fürstenstein and Herzogstuhl after the ceremony. They came up the hollow path from the Zollfeld and were received here by the clergy." The frescoes in the Laubenstock depict the crucifixion, Bible stories from the Old and New Testaments, the four evangelists...
21 inns
"First there were Modestus pilgrimages, then Marian pilgrimages. 21 inns catered for the pilgrims. Sometimes it was said to have been really busy," says Hinteregger.
We rock slowly along the path. I think of the pilgrims, their enormously arduous journey in all weathers, the hardships - well, they deserve a good drink at their destination, don't they? "The coachman used to walk alongside the wagon," says coachman Thomas Kothmiller-Uhl, interrupting my perhaps unnecessary thoughts. "Because he could load more that way. We're now six to seven km/h fast. Ep!" And Elvis and Ronja are already at Herzogstuhl and Fürstenstein.
From this moral swamp, we turn to the former swamp at Zollfeld, where the course of the Glan was only changed in the 20th century.
In 976, Carantania became a duchy. 400 years later, the Habsburgs wanted to become archdukes, so Rudolf IV had the monuments redesigned. The inscription RVDOLFVS DVX still bears witness to this. The route continues at a brisk trot of up to 14 km/h - with a view of the Ulrichsberg.
Thomas takes his hat off to every cyclist and tractor driver. Slow travelers are more aware of their surroundings and can react in a friendlier way.
We reach Karnburg, where Rosa Jahn-Höffernig is waiting for us with lots of information from the past: "4000 years ago, this area was already inhabited. Magdalensberg, Zollfeld and Karnburg were located on an important Roman trade route. Karnburg was first mentioned in documents in 888 as curtis carantana. Arnulf of Carinthia is said to have celebrated Christmas here in 888."
There is a statue of St. Peter in this niche, as the church is dedicated to Peter and Paul. There is another niche over there and the two are connected. This must have been a heating system.
Rosa Jahn-Höffernig, unser Guide in Karnburg
The Carolingian walls, the herringbone bricks, the simple, rectangular building and the wooden ceiling make this church, which is considered to be the oldest church in Austria that has always been used as a church, so unique.
From the church in Karnburg, you enter the Anna Chapel via the sacristy, where Anna and her daughter Mary, Nepomuk and Francis de Sales stand at the front and twelve signs of the apostles adorn the walls.
If you want to be there when Elvis and Ronja pull the wagon and Ingrid, Rosa and Thomas bring history to life: Information at www.mariasaalerkutschenfahrten.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.