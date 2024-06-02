kultkutsch

Our first stop on the culture coach is the Plague Cross in Maria Saal, the largest and most important late Gothic wayside shrine in the country, a magnificently designed arbour dating back to 1523. "We are here on the Tratten, where the strangers, the pilgrims, once gathered and were picked up to go through the Plague Cross to the cathedral," says Ingrid Hinteregger, who provides the historical introduction to the culture coach tour in her Zollfelder Dirndl.