“It was a miracle that I survived back then”

"Krone": Mr. Straner, when you heard about the attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico: Did you immediately think back to the day when you were gunned down in the municipal office in Fohnsdorf?

Johann Straner: Yes, it was extreme for me when I heard about it. Then I immediately thought back to what it was like for me at the time. You suffer with the victim, you hope and fear.