Don’t make these 15 mistakes when cycling!

With headphones in your ear, a biker speeds past without looking, straight across the crosswalk and on against the one-way traffic - it's not uncommon to encounter cyclists like this, especially in cities. Did this one do everything right? Probably not. Misconceptions about cycling are widespread.

In particular, the rules of conduct and priority rules on all cycling facilities repeatedly cause misunderstandings. ÖAMTC legal expert Nikolaus Authried clarifies the most important legal misconceptions for us below: