Frustration for Russell
LIVE: Russell runs into trouble, Antonelli takes the lead
The world champion triumphs in Qatar as well! Race winner Kimi Antonelli and George Russell secured a one-two finish for Mercedes, while Oscar Piastri (McLaren) rounded out the podium in third. It was a bitter pill to swallow for pole sitter Russell: he lost his long-held lead due to damage to his car.
World Champion Kimi Antonelli also won the penultimate race of the Formula 1 season. The Italian celebrated his tenth victory of the season in his dominant Mercedes at Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, benefiting from problems experienced by his second-place teammate George Russell. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) rounded out the podium in third place in a race featuring two mandatory tire changes, while Red Bull driver Max Verstappen secured the runner-up title with a fourth-place finish.
“The car was a beast,” Antonelli radioed to the pits with satisfaction. Dethroned world champion Lando Norris (McLaren) finished fifth at the Lusail International Circuit outside Doha, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. On the penultimate lap, Leclerc attempted to overtake the record-holding world champion but was called back by a team order.
Here are the results:
At the start, pole-setter Russell had confidently defended his lead against Antonelli. Shortly afterward, the new champion of the premier class of motorsport tried unsuccessfully to overtake his British teammate. Russell fought back and complained. “That’s not what was discussed in this morning’s meeting,” he said. “George, we’re not racing,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff warned over the radio.
Russell’s Bad Luck
A virtual safety car period caused Antonelli to lose eight seconds during his pit stop, leaving him directly behind Russell. Antonelli subsequently closed in on Russell again—prompting Wolff to reprimand his second protégé as well. But it didn’t help; Antonelli was determined to win the Grand Prix. Since Russell had picked up a piece of debris in his underbody during the race and his mechanics tried in vain to remove it during the pit stop, the Englishman fell behind the Italian.
“The damage was massive,” Wolff explained. Antonelli pulled away at the front, and Russell ultimately finished more than 30 seconds behind his teammate. “Let me know if I should let him pass at the end,” the world champion had asked his team. Russell was too far behind, was the reply.
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