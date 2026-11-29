Russell’s Bad Luck

A virtual safety car period caused Antonelli to lose eight seconds during his pit stop, leaving him directly behind Russell. Antonelli subsequently closed in on Russell again—prompting Wolff to reprimand his second protégé as well. But it didn’t help; Antonelli was determined to win the Grand Prix. Since Russell had picked up a piece of debris in his underbody during the race and his mechanics tried in vain to remove it during the pit stop, the Englishman fell behind the Italian.