Fabio Ingolitsch (Sturm coach): “We had major problems getting into the game in the first half. It was simply a completely lackluster first half. And right now, we’re also lacking that bit of luck we need. We tried to adjust a bit at halftime and did pick up the pace afterward. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to score an early goal that might have turned the game around. Overall, this is very disappointing for us. We’re all sad. We would have loved to give our fans a home win today. We would have liked to give ourselves a win to boost our confidence. That’s why it really hurts right now. If you look around the locker room right now, there are a lot of, a lot of sad faces.”