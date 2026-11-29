Reactions to Sunday's Bundesliga Matches
Ingolitsch: “We just didn’t have the necessary luck!”
Read HERE what the teams had to say after the matches between SV Ried and TSV Hartberg, and SK Sturm Graz and WSG Tirol!
Mario Despotovic (Ried coach): “If someone had told me beforehand that it would end 0-0, I wouldn’t have believed it. It was a very intense game. There were many situations where the defenders were able to react at the last moment; both teams also hit the woodwork—it was an entertaining match. Tactically, the level of play was high. The opponent changed their formation, and we adapted well. For me, performance is always the most important thing, and most aspects were on point, especially on defense. We still need to improve on offense. You’re happy when you win—when it’s a draw, less so; that’s perfectly normal.”
Markus Schopp (Hartberg coach): “Everyone at the stadium witnessed a truly great Bundesliga match, played at a very high Austrian level, with chances on both sides. The game could probably have gone either way, but I think we maybe created a tad more chances. We’re very happy to take the point, though, because we had a really tough game against a team with similar ambitions to ours. With 21 points after 14 rounds, we can be very satisfied.”
Fabio Ingolitsch (Sturm coach): “We had major problems getting into the game in the first half. It was simply a completely lackluster first half. And right now, we’re also lacking that bit of luck we need. We tried to adjust a bit at halftime and did pick up the pace afterward. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to score an early goal that might have turned the game around. Overall, this is very disappointing for us. We’re all sad. We would have loved to give our fans a home win today. We would have liked to give ourselves a win to boost our confidence. That’s why it really hurts right now. If you look around the locker room right now, there are a lot of, a lot of sad faces.”
Philipp Semlic (WSG Coach): “We knew that Sturm is vulnerable right now, given the phase they’re in. And my team handled that brilliantly in the first half, taking a well-deserved 2–0 lead. In the second half, we knew we couldn’t afford to be too passive—though, to be honest, we didn’t always manage that. In the end, I have to give my team a huge compliment for their mental toughness, for their team spirit, for the selfless way they fought, worked hard, and supported one another—and for then deservedly heading back to Tyrol with three points.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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