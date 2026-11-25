Numerous Successes

Brignone won the overall World Cup in 2024–25 and, just a few weeks later in April, suffered a complicated lower-leg fracture. She made her comeback in January. A few weeks later, at the Olympic Games in Cortina, she astonished the sporting world by winning gold in both the super-G and the giant slalom. Prior to that, she had already won bronze in the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, as well as silver in the giant slalom and bronze in the combined event at the 2022 Beijing Games.