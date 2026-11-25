"Too much pain"
Automatic Draft
Federica Brignone has officially ended her skiing career! The two-time Olympic champion from Cortina announced this on Wednesday with an emotional message on Instagram. Her persistent pain was the deciding factor. However, the Italian announced that she’ll be seen at the starting line one more time...
“After these two days on the snow, it’s become clear to me that my leg hasn’t fully healed yet and I’m still in too much pain,” Brignone wrote on Instagram alongside a video.
For this reason, the Italian has decided to end her career as a professional skier. “It was certainly a very difficult decision, but even though I’ve done everything I could to get back on my feet, the severity of my injury simply won’t allow it,” Brignone explains.
Became a Hero at the Olympics
At the 2025 Italian Championships, the then-freshly crowned giant slalom world champion and overall World Cup winner suffered multiple fractures of the calf and tibial tuberosity, as well as a torn cruciate ligament in her right knee.
She has been struggling with the aftermath ever since. At the Olympic Games in her home country, she made a spectacular comeback, capping it off with two gold medals. Her titles in super-G and giant slalom made her not only a hero of the Games but also a skiing legend.
“However, I would like to go through the starting gate one last time to say goodbye to this sport that I love so much—and to all of you. I’ll let you know where and when,” the exceptional athlete concluded.
Numerous Successes
Brignone won the overall World Cup in 2024–25 and, just a few weeks later in April, suffered a complicated lower-leg fracture. She made her comeback in January. A few weeks later, at the Olympic Games in Cortina, she astonished the sporting world by winning gold in both the super-G and the giant slalom. Prior to that, she had already won bronze in the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, as well as silver in the giant slalom and bronze in the combined event at the 2022 Beijing Games.
The likable Italian also excelled at World Championships. In 2011, she won her first medal—silver in the giant slalom—in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In 2023, she took gold in the combined and silver in the giant slalom in Courchevel/Méribel. Two years later, she was crowned giant slalom world champion in Saalbach. She also won silver in the super-G—what a glorious career!
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