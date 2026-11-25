Joining cabaret artist and actress Angelika Niedetzky (47) on the show is Stefan Maierhofer. The 44-year-old former soccer player stands two meters and two centimeters tall. That could make navigating the dance floor a challenge for him. Just as it might be for Iva Schell. The 48-year-old soprano (who, by the way, has always been a top choice of original “Dancing with the Stars” star Marika Lichter) is likely already lacing up her dancing shoes at home. She’ll also win over a lot of people, because she’s got a sharp wit and will surely prove that she’s far more than “just” the widow of Oscar legend Maximilian Schell, who passed away in 2014.