"Dancing Stars" 2027
Many Celebrities and a Surprise for the ORF Hit
Ahead of the premiere of the 17th season of the ORF long-running hit, names of celebrities are leaking out via “Krone”: A VIP lineup from the worlds of sports and the arts awaits us on TV. A surprise is in store—a masterstroke by the producers, to say the least.
Many names have been circulating in recent days regarding the cast of next year’s “Dancing Stars.” In what will be the 17th season, VIPs and rising stars will once again vie for the audience’s favor, and one of them will take home the title.
Mister Hitparade in the Running
But there’s still quite a bit of time until then, and the carousel of names of potential dancers keeps spinning. According to information from “Krone,” the focus has settled particularly on these four dance enthusiasts: Leading the pack is the name Udo Huber. Yes, you read that right—and you probably still remember him. At 71 years young, “Mister Hitparade” is ready to give it another go.
Joining cabaret artist and actress Angelika Niedetzky (47) on the show is Stefan Maierhofer. The 44-year-old former soccer player stands two meters and two centimeters tall. That could make navigating the dance floor a challenge for him. Just as it might be for Iva Schell. The 48-year-old soprano (who, by the way, has always been a top choice of original “Dancing with the Stars” star Marika Lichter) is likely already lacing up her dancing shoes at home. She’ll also win over a lot of people, because she’s got a sharp wit and will surely prove that she’s far more than “just” the widow of Oscar legend Maximilian Schell, who passed away in 2014.
A Real Coup for the ORF Producers
Barbara Aigner’s participation is sure to cause a stir. The visually impaired former para-alpine skier from Neunkirchen in Lower Austria is likely not only to make a statement right from the start but also to take the audience’s hearts by storm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.