A “serious mistake”
Eleven emergency medical stations to be closed: SPÖ calls on citizens for help
Eleven fewer emergency medical service stations, a fierce political debate, and now a clear demand: After the ÖVP and FPÖ in the Lower Austrian state government sealed the fate of eleven emergency medical service stations, the SPÖ is not willing to accept the decision so easily. State party leader Sven Hergovich is explicitly calling on Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner to reverse the decision. He calls it a “serious political mistake” and also intends to mobilize the public.
“You won’t believe what just happened,” Hergovich begins his Facebook video immediately after the state government meeting. The ÖVP and FPÖ, he says, voted to close the eleven stations against the SPÖ’s objections. To do so, a “procedural trick” was used: According to him, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) stripped the SPÖ of its authority over emergency services for the duration of the session in order to push the resolutions through anyway.
Provincial Councilor Stripped of Power Without Further Ado
In fact, Mikl-Leitner had invoked Section 16 of the state government’s rules of procedure in taking this action. This provision allows the governor to entrust another member of the government with reporting or implementation duties if a member of the government fails to fulfill their obligations.
Because Provincial Councilor for Health Eva Prischl (SPÖ) had not submitted the contracts necessary for the reform, Mikl-Leitner summarily transferred this task to Provincial Councilors Anton Kasser (ÖVP) and Martin Antauer (FPÖ). Prischl herself was unable to attend the meeting due to illness. According to reports, this reshuffle applies only to this one meeting.
The SPÖ is no longer responsible for the political project of the closures; the ÖVP and FPÖ must now advocate for it themselves, the state party leader argues in a press release.
SPÖ Sees No Suitable Replacement
Hergovich continues to view the move as a serious mistake. But it’s not just the manner in which the decision was made that rubs him the wrong way. Above all, the SPÖ doubts that the planned accompanying measures will provide an adequate replacement for the emergency medical stations that are being eliminated. “There is still no suitable replacement,” the state party leader emphasizes.
“Reverse this wrong decision!” Hergovich says in his press release, addressing Mikl-Leitner and Landbauer directly. He calls for the eleven stations to be reopened and for all parties—the SPÖ, emergency response organizations, and the affected municipalities—to come together for discussions. Each location should be reviewed individually to determine what kind of care the local residents need.
Mikl-Leitner Speaks of a “Call for Help”
The state governor, however, had justified the swift decision-making with an “urgent call for help” from the Red Cross and the Samaritan Federation. The necessary contracts had already been sitting on Prischl’s desk since September. The rescue organizations had also pressed for a quick agreement.
“The province must keep its word. And I tell you, it will,” Mikl-Leitner declared. She said she had acted in the interests of the Red Cross and the Samaritan Federation. According to Mikl-Leitner, Pischl, the official in charge, even expressed relief upon hearing the news of the implementation.
Starting in April 2027, only 21 locations will remain
Specifically, as of April 1, 2027, the emergency medical service stations in Aspang, Groß-Enzersdorf, Groß Gerungs, Hainburg, Klosterneuburg, Pöggstall, Purkersdorf, Raabs, Retz, Waidhofen an der Ybbs, and Ybbs. This will reduce the number of locations in Lower Austria from the current 32 to 21 in the future.
The reform is part of the Health Plan 2040+. Among other things, 87 locations for Type C ambulances staffed by specially trained emergency paramedics are to be established in the future. In addition, a tele-emergency physician service, more first responders, and an expansion of air ambulance services are planned.
Expert report shows: Time until help arrives increases significantly
The extent to which this will actually change care provision is politically controversial. The Austrian Society for Emergency and Disaster Medicine does not expect any deterioration if the accompanying measures are implemented. However, this is contingent on the new ambulances being reliably staffed with sufficiently qualified personnel.
A counter-report cited by the SPÖ, authored by emergency medicine specialist Matthias Fischer, warns, however, of longer response times. According to the report, these could increase on average from 12.4 to 14.5 minutes.
Controversy Over the Care of Elderly Patients
Hergovich sees additional fuel for the fire in the debates of the past few days regarding health care. The “Kurier” had reported, citing participants at the provincial governors’ conference, that Mikl-Leitner had raised the issue of treating older people with low life expectancy in light of rising hospital costs. The provincial governor denies this account, but the “Kurier” stands by its report.
Hergovich emphasizes that he takes the governor’s clarification seriously. At the same time, he demands that older people in hospitals, as well as residents of rural communities, be able to rely on reliable medical care. The SPÖ opposes any age limit on hospital treatment and any deterioration in emergency medical care in individual regions.
Petition Aims to Build Pressure
In any case, Hergovich promises the people of Lower Austria that he will continue to do everything in his power to reverse the closures. The public is also encouraged to continue getting involved. The SPÖ points to its petition to preserve emergency medical service locations and calls on everyone to stand together against the closures. “Anyone who thinks this issue is settled as of today is sorely mistaken,” said the SPÖ state leader.
This article has been automatically translated,
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