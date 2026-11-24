“You won’t believe what just happened,” Hergovich begins his Facebook video immediately after the state government meeting. The ÖVP and FPÖ, he says, voted to close the eleven stations against the SPÖ’s objections. To do so, a “procedural trick” was used: According to him, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) stripped the SPÖ of its authority over emergency services for the duration of the session in order to push the resolutions through anyway.