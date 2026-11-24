Huang's Return
Trump “Convinced” Nvidia—and Enriched Himself
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had resigned amid an espionage scandal. To bring him back to his post, U.S. President Donald Trump intervened. In doing so, he caused the chip giant’s stock to surge—and enriched himself.
Just a few days ago, Nvidia’s board of directors had reaffirmed that Jensen Huang would not be returning. Now he’s back, and Trump played a major role in that. On CNBC, he boasted that he had “convinced” the board. He had made a “deal,” the president described the process, using one of his favorite words. The board of directors then decided to “do what we wanted him to do.”
“Assessment” Sought
Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy had set the scandal in motion. Nvidia has now confirmed that it sought an assessment on the matter from “the highest levels” of the U.S. government. “Based on this information, the board is confident that Huang’s reinstatement poses no risk to national security,” the company added. What seems to have been forgotten is that the CEO and president lied to his own company about his extramarital affairs.
National security is unlikely to be Trump’s primary concern. The president downplayed reports that Huang’s mistress had direct ties to Chinese intelligence. “Well, who isn’t in contact?” he told CNBC. His intervention on behalf of his ally was apparently driven more by the central role Nvidia plays in the AI boom. In recent years, the company’s chips and software have become key technologies for training artificial intelligence. Huang, who co-founded the company and led it for more than 30 years, is an indispensable figure in this regard.
30 Percent Jump in Profits
This is evident from the fact that his surprise return to the helm of the chip giant sent Nvidia’s stock price soaring again after the crash. It posted a 30 percent jump in profits. Donald Trump also benefited personally from this. According to the latest filing with the U.S. ethics agency, he held up to 370,000 shares of Nvidia at the end of September, as reported by the “Financial Times.” Based on that, Trump has now made a profit of $15 million (13.7 million euros).
Even if he had sold the maximum possible number of shares in the meantime, he would still hold 32,000 shares and would have earned at least $1.3 million from the rise in Nvidia’s stock price, according to calculations by the “Financial Times.” One thing is certain: Trump has become a bit richer again as a result of actions he took as president.
Were Chips Shipped Illegally to China?
However, other questions remain in the wake of the Nvidia scandal. Were Nvidia chips shipped to China, thereby circumventing U.S. bans? Did his former mistress, Alie Huang, have ties to companies that illegally sold these chips to China? Who within the company knew about this? U.S. Democrats are demanding answers. Jensen Huang has already been summoned to Congress for next week. He is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
Democrats such as Ruben Gallego are announcing further investigations:
Democrats denounce corruption
When the new U.S. Congress convenes in January with a Democratic majority in both chambers, things are set to get uncomfortable for Trump as well. The Democrats want to scrutinize his stock trades. Ruben Gallego, a Democratic senator from Arizona, wrote on X (see above): “We must investigate which stock trades were made prior to the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history.”
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