30 Percent Jump in Profits

This is evident from the fact that his surprise return to the helm of the chip giant sent Nvidia’s stock price soaring again after the crash. It posted a 30 percent jump in profits. Donald Trump also benefited personally from this. According to the latest filing with the U.S. ethics agency, he held up to 370,000 shares of Nvidia at the end of September, as reported by the “Financial Times.” Based on that, Trump has now made a profit of $15 million (13.7 million euros).